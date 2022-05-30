Short Interest in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Increases By 35.2%

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,830,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,304,000 after purchasing an additional 184,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Neogen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Neogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,009,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.68. 54,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.60. Neogen has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

