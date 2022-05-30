Short Interest in Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Declines By 24.3%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CONXF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Nickel 28 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
