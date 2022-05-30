Short Interest in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Increases By 38.0%

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the April 30th total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,106 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,019,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 79,671 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 830,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 59.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after buying an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

NYSE NOA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.85. 1,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,126. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $385.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.55 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

