Short Interest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Grows By 39.3%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the April 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,849. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $78.71 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.30. The stock has a market cap of $253.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.