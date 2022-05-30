Short Interest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Grows By 39.3%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the April 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,849. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $78.71 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.30. The stock has a market cap of $253.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.