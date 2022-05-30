Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Grows By 36.4%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.75. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

