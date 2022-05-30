Short Interest in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expands By 38.5%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,630,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 9,120,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in OLO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OLO by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of OLO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.44. 82,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,432. OLO has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 1.44.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

