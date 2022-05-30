Short Interest in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Increases By 36.9%

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,800 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the April 30th total of 379,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OPRT stock remained flat at $$11.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,940. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $363.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPRT. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 348.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 42,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.