Short Interest in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Increases By 38.6%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the April 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko purchased 257,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $1,280,492.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 747,773 shares of company stock worth $2,926,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,442,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,701,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,536,000 after purchasing an additional 376,726 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 440,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 291,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

ORIC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. 23,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,722. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $140.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.39.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.