Short Interest in Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Decreases By 23.5%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,500 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 613,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Panasonic stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. Panasonic has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.66.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

