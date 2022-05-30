Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Drops By 23.6%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 238,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $0.73 on Monday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.
