Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Drops By 23.6%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 238,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $0.73 on Monday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

