Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expands By 36.6%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,300 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 695,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLYM traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,551. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

