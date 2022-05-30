Short Interest in Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Drops By 27.3%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.22. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.
About Private Bancorp of America (Get Rating)
Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.
