Short Interest in Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Drops By 27.3%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.22. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.

Private Bancorp of America ( OTCMKTS:PBAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America (Get Rating)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.