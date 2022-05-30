Short Interest in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Grows By 42.6%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the April 30th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (REVH)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.