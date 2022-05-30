Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Drops By 23.7%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $6.53 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
