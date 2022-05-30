Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Increases By 36.4%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SGA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.48. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,015. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $136.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Saga Communications by 15,848.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saga Communications by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saga Communications by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Saga Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saga Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

