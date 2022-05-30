Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Increases By 40.0%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of SKLTY opened at $35.41 on Monday. SEEK has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.98%.
SEEK Company Profile (Get Rating)
SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and Portfolio Investments segments. The company engages in the provision of online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and distribution and provision of higher education courses.
