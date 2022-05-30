Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Drops By 24.1%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 261,700 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SemiLEDs stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.49. 783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

SemiLEDs ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.27% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

