Short Interest in Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Grows By 43.7%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.0 days.

Shares of SVTRF opened at $38.45 on Monday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26.

Severn Trent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

