Short Interest in Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Declines By 24.7%

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 435,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Shapeways to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $1,197,163.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,793,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,169,863.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SHPW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. Shapeways has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $12.81.
Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shapeways will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Shapeways (Get Rating)
Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.
