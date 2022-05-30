Short Interest in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Rises By 41.0%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,561,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SING opened at $0.12 on Monday. SinglePoint has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
