Short Interest in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Rises By 41.0%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,561,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SING opened at $0.12 on Monday. SinglePoint has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

