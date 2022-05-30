Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Declines By 23.4%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SJM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
SJMHY opened at $1.54 on Monday. SJM has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.
SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.
