Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Increases By 35.0%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,594,200 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the April 30th total of 1,181,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,942.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDHF opened at $0.57 on Monday. Skyworth Group has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

Get Skyworth Group alerts:

Skyworth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.