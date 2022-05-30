Short Interest in Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) Drops By 23.9%

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Statera Biopharma stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Statera Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Statera Biopharma by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 157,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126,715 shares during the period. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Statera Biopharma during the first quarter worth $105,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Statera Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Statera Biopharma by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131,855 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Statera Biopharma by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82,391 shares during the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Statera BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers.

