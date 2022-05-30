Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Rises By 43.3%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLJF. Desjardins upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

