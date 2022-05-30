Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Expands By 35.0%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the April 30th total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 374.5 days.
Shares of SVAUF opened at $4.88 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00.
About StorageVault Canada (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
