Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Expands By 35.0%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the April 30th total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 374.5 days.

Shares of SVAUF opened at $4.88 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SVAUF shares. TD Securities raised StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

