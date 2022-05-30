Short Interest in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Decreases By 21.3%

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia bought 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lesovitz bought 23,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,906.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,131 shares in the company, valued at $25,906.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 71,214 shares of company stock valued at $101,545. 40.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 67,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.93.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.