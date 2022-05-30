Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Drops By 26.6%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FUJHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Subaru alerts:

Shares of Subaru stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.32. 54,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,348. Subaru has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Subaru Co. ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

About Subaru (Get Rating)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.