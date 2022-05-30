Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Drops By 26.6%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FUJHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of Subaru stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.32. 54,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,348. Subaru has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.60.
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
