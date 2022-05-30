Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Expands By 38.7%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,200 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 258,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,582.0 days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

