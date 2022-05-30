Short Interest in Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Grows By 43.4%

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the April 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telstra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $14.08 on Monday. Telstra has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

