Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Declines By 21.5%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 552,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,446.0 days.
OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $98.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. Temenos has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $162.75.
Temenos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Temenos (TMNSF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.