Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Declines By 21.5%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 552,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,446.0 days.

OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $98.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. Temenos has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $162.75.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

