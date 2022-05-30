Short Interest in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Declines By 23.0%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several analysts recently commented on TCBX shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Shares of TCBX opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $30.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
