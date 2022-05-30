Short Interest in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Declines By 23.0%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on TCBX shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of TCBX opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $30.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

