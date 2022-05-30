Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Drops By 22.2%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TLLTF stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. TILT has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.59.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

