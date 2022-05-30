Short Interest in TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Rises By 41.1%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,800 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the April 30th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 583.6 days.

Shares of TMXXF opened at $107.20 on Monday. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $95.32 and a 1 year high of $116.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.29.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

