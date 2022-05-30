Short Interest in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Declines By 23.4%

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $298.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.07. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $31.37.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.53%.

About Unity Bancorp (Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

