Short Interest in Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Declines By 23.5%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.0 days.

Shares of Universal Entertainment stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. Universal Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

