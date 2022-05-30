Short Interest in Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Declines By 23.5%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.0 days.
Shares of Universal Entertainment stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. Universal Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26.
