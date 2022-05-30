Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Declines By 22.9%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

