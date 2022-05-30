Short Interest in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Grows By 37.5%

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 836,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.25.

NYSE MTN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.01 and a 200 day moving average of $281.35. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $221.38 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

