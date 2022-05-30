Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Increases By 36.0%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 170.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 106,875 shares during the period.

CDC stock opened at $72.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $74.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th.

