Short Interest in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Grows By 43.6%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the April 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $91.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average is $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.35. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 36.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 35.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 26.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 408.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

