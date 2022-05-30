Short Interest in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rises By 43.3%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YMAB. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $509.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

