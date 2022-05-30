Short Interest in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rises By 34.8%

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 756,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $343.53 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $309.00 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 51.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.71.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

