Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Declines By 25.9%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 720,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.0 days.

Shares of ZTE stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. ZTE has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

