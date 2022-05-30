Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shutterstock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $1,685,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,093 shares of company stock worth $11,759,383 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

