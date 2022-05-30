Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,100 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 4,119,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,713.4 days.

SEMHF opened at $57.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $77.09.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

