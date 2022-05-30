Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,100 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 4,119,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,713.4 days.
SEMHF opened at $57.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $77.09.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Healthineers (SEMHF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.