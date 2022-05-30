Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion has established itself as the leading supplier of client SSD controller to module makers in the United States, Taiwan and China. The company expanded its SSD controller program engagements with PC OEMs and eMMC/UFS controllers for smartphones, automotive applications and IoT/smart devices. The upcoming launch of its next-generation enterprise-class SSD controllers will add to this momentum. Silicon Motion is creating significant incremental value by optimizing its foundry wafer supply. However, it is expected to be affected by pandemic-led production delays and supply chain constraints, likely hindering near-term prospects. Competition in the USB flash drive controller market is expected to limit growth. The semiconductor industry is highly competitive, which subjects the company to intense rivalry from peers.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.50. 57,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,064. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 41,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 76.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,996 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 93,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,048 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 175,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

