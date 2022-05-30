Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s current price.

SVM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.92. 108,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,565. The company has a market capitalization of $517.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 29.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercorp Metals (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.