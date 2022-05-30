Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 65.75% from the stock’s current price.

SVM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE SVM traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 92,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,497. The firm has a market cap of C$641.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.56.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$47,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$397,684.35. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $113,135 over the last three months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

