SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNT stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. SilverSun Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

