Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.31.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $113.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

