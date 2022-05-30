Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $89,000.

SBGI stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.